Tap to pay is finally coming to the Post Office

South Africans will soon be able to tap their cards – or their phones – to pay at the Post Office, as the entity rolls out modern payment terminals across 610 branches in a first phase of its branch modernisation programme.

The roll-out brings EMV-compliant chip-and-Pin terminals, contactless tap payments and support for smartphone digital wallets to the counters of an organisation whose payment hardware had, by its own admission, reached the end of its operational life. Cash will still be accepted.

The Post Office said the upgrade follows a pilot at 40 Gauteng branches that has been running since 28 May. By the end of September, it expects all 610 priority branches across the nine provinces to be live – including every branch that offers motor vehicle licence renewals, one of the most widely used services at its counters. The remaining branches in its 657-strong network will follow as the programme is expanded.

By the end of September, it expects all 610 priority branches across the nine provinces to be live

The new platform supports payments for traffic fines, licence renewals, postal services and municipal accounts. Beyond the customer-facing changes, the Post Office said the upgraded software runs on modern, supported technology platforms that strengthen cybersecurity and system resilience, replacing ageing equipment blamed for service interruptions.

“This investment represents a further milestone in modernising the Post Office’s branch network,” said acting CEO Fathima Gany in a statement on Friday. “By upgrading our payment platform with industry-standard EMV technology, modern software and new hardware, we are enhancing payment security, improving service reliability and providing customers with a payment experience that meets today’s expectations.”

The announcement was issued jointly by Gany and the business rescue practitioners, Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons, whose application to end the rescue process is awaiting a hearing date in the high court. The Post Office did not say what the payment system upgrade cost or how it was funded. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media