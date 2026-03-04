TCS+ | Bolt ups the ante on platform safety

Safety is a core concern for e-hailing operators as it ensures that platforms engender trust among drivers, passengers and the general public. Bolt recently commissioned market research firm Ipsos to conduct research into the perceptions of rider safety in South Africa’s e-hailing market.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa, discusses findings from the report and how Bolt has used them to inform decision-making regarding its approach to safety on its platform.

Kalajdzic delves into:

The rationale behind Bolt’s commission of the report;

Why market research firm Ipsos was chosen to conduct the research;

Key findings from the report and the products Bolt has developed using those insights;

The key drivers fuelling e-hailing adoption in South Africa and where safety ranks compared to other factors like reliability and cost;

Scenarios that lead to South African’s choosing e-hailing over other transport types;

How e-hailing compares to other modes of transport in terms of safety perception;

What survey respondents said about e-hailing’s impact on drunk driving in their respective cities;

Those features of e-hailing apps that make users feel safer compared to other types of transportation; and

What users can do to maximise their safety levels when using the platform.

