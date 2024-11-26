TCS+ | Inside Eswatini’s big fibre roll-out plans

Close Menu
    Eswatini is on a mission to roll out high-speed fibre broadband infrastructure for its citizens.

    According to Themba Khumalo, MD of the Eswatini Posts & Telecommunications Corporation (EPTC), the landlocked territory will draw lessons from leaders in national fibre roll-out in other markets as it deploys infrastructure to the population.

    In this episode of TCS+, filmed on-site in Cape Town during Africa Tech Week, Khumalo delves into:

    • The role of EPTC Eswatini;
    • Features unique to Eswatini that make the challenge of a national fibre roll-out a little easier than it might be in other territories;
    • EPTC’s national fibre strategy;
    • How the population will benefit from the speed upgrades that a fibre roll-out will enable;
    • The proposed timelines for the competition of the national fibre roll-out; and
    • The role government will play in accelerating infrastructure roll-out.

