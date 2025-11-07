TechCentral achieves record monthly readership

TechCentral is ending 2025 on a high note: the publication notched up record monthly readership in October, propelled by a strong slate of news and feature articles.

The traffic record, which topped the previous record set in March 2025 for both unique visitors and pageviews, reinforces the fact that TechCentral’s quality and credible journalism are helping attract a growing number of readers to the platform.

The achievement came despite the growing impact of AI search results, in which search engines like Google increasingly provide answers to web users’ search requests in AI summaries rather than directing them to the source of the information.

This readership record shows that there’s a real appetite for credible, locally produced tech news that people can trust

Despite these AI search summaries, which are having a direct impact on consumer-focused news websites, TechCentral has continued its growth momentum.

This highlights the publication’s continued role as South Africa’s most trusted voice in technology journalism – a position earned through years of consistent, independent reporting on the country’s ICT and digital economy sectors.

The record month saw strong audience engagement across news stories, in-depth features and analysis pieces, as well as growing traction for the TechCentral Show, TCS+, Meet the CIO and other podcast series, which continue to attract senior decision-makers, industry professionals and policymakers.

Credibility in an era of automation

As AI-driven summarisation and aggregation tools increasingly compete for readers’ attention, TechCentral’s results show that quality journalism remains resilient when it delivers depth, accuracy and authority – without cheap tricks such as clickbait and sensationalism designed to drive traffic but which ultimately destroy reader trust.

Indeed, readers are actively seeking out original sources and expert insight – the kind of content that can’t be replicated or paraphrased by algorithms. This underscores the publication’s ongoing investment in experienced reporters, trusted analysis and rigorous editorial standards.

TechCentral publisher Michelle Losco credited close collaboration with partners and advertisers for helping the publication sustain its independence and invest further in editorial resources. “New partnerships and sponsorships around events, podcasts and special reports have opened up opportunities for deeper audience engagement,” she said.

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod said the readership milestone was especially significant given the rapid changes in digital media consumption. “Our mission has always been to deliver journalism that informs, challenges and adds value to South Africa’s technology community. This readership record shows that there’s a real appetite for credible, locally produced tech news that people can trust.”

Alongside its core website, TechCentral’s newsletters and social media channels have seen good growth, with subscription and engagement rates rising. The platform’s mix of daily news, investigative features, thought leadership pieces and multimedia content has created a dynamic ecosystem where readers return frequently and spend longer on the site.

As TechCentral prepares for another year of expansion in 2026, the focus remains clear: combining human expertise with intelligent use of technology to deliver journalism that informs the industry, shapes policy discussion and celebrates innovation in South Africa’s fast-evolving tech landscape.

