Telcos agree plan to tighten Sim registration under Rica

South Africa’s mobile operators have agreed on a framework to strengthen Sim-card registration and submitted proposals to government for legislative reform of Rica, in a coordinated push to curb the fraudulent Sim registrations that underpin a range of other crimes.

The Association of Comms & Technology (ACT), which represents Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Rain and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said the “framework agreement” introduces enhanced registration, verification, monitoring and compliance measures, and is intended to operate as an interim, industry-led safeguard while government considers changes to the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica).

In parallel, ACT said it has submitted proposals to the department of justice to reform section 40 of the act, which governs Sim registration.

In parallel, ACT has submitted proposals to the department of justice to reform section 40 of the act

The move follows engagements convened under the justice, crime prevention and security cluster and is the formalisation of a process TechCentral first reported in October, when ACT CEO Nomvuyiso Batyi said the industry was seeking more immediate ways to combat Sim fraud without waiting for Rica amendments that have repeatedly stalled.

“The legislation has not been updated for a while. Every time it is updated and sent up the chain, it is turned back,” she said at the time.

The enhancement measures, according to ACT, include stronger identity verification, tighter registration controls, improved compliance monitoring, greater oversight of distribution channels and closer cooperation with law enforcement.

‘Pre-Rica’d’

A known weakness in the current regime is the bulk pre-registration of Sims by some distributors and resellers, who then sell “pre-Rica’d” cards, a practice TechCentral has previously reported is made easier by packaging that exposes a Sim’s identifying numbers.

Among the solutions the industry has discussed are wider use of biometric authentication at registration points and a return to secure Sim packaging across all channels.

“The challenges associated with Sim card registration require a coordinated response involving government, industry and law enforcement,” Batyi said. “We believe the combination of immediate industry-led measures and longer-term legislative reform provides a practical pathway towards strengthening consumer protection, supporting criminal investigations and enhancing the integrity of South Africa’s communications ecosystem.”

She added that all parties involved in the distribution, sale and activation of Sims on behalf of participating operators would be required to comply with the enhanced measures “without exception”.

Because the measures involve competitors coordinating on customer-onboarding rules, ACT engaged the Competition Commission before and during the process. The commission indicated the contemplated measures were unlikely to raise competition concerns provided appropriate safeguards were maintained. ACT said the discussions between operators had to take place in the presence of a competition lawyer, with minutes kept. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media