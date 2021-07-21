Telkom partners with Tencent to launch new streaming music service

Telkom now has an own-branded music streaming service after reaching an agreement with Joox, owned by China’s Tencent, to launch the offering.

Telkom Music Powered by Joox is available from the Huawei AppGallery and Google Play. It enters a crowded market that already includes global giants such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Tidal.

The Telkom app focuses on data-saving and shared music experiences between users, the company said on Wednesday.

With lockdown changing the way we connect, Telkom Music Powered by Joox will include ‘Mods’ focused on sharing one’s music experience

The move follows Telkom’s launch of video streaming and gaming services, and “closes the loop neatly for us from a content viewpoint”, said Telkom executive Wanda Mkhize.

“The future of music streaming will include shared, social experiences,” said Tencent Africa Services CEO Brett Loubser. “With lockdown changing the way we connect, Telkom Music Powered by Joox will include ‘Mods’ focused on sharing one’s music experience.”

R60/month

The app allows users to stream and download songs while using less data than “any other music streaming app”, Telkom claimed. “Users are able to listen for free with limited features, while Telkom customers can subscribe to the all-access VIP package for R59.99/month.”

That’s the same pricing charged by Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming music providers. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media