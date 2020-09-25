Telkom shakes up board committees following resignations - TechCentral

Telkom has made several new appointments to various board committees following the announcement of the retirement of directors Santie Botha, who stepped down on 25 September, and Khanyisile Kweyama, who will leave at the end of the year.

Telkom said earlier this month that Alphonzo Samuels, who is the former CEO of the group’s wholesale Openserve division, would join the board on 1 January 2021. Former MTN Group and Standard Bank executive Herman Singh has also been appointed and joins the board with effective from 25 September.

With effect from 28 September, Telkom will reconstitute its board committees as follows:

Botha will resign from the nominations committee and the remuneration committees;

Dolly Mokgatle will be appointed as a member of the nominations committee;

Sibusiso Sibisi will be appointed as a member of the risk committee;

Rex Tomlinson will be appointed as the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the nominations committee. He will retire from the audit committee.

Louis Von Zeuner will be appointed as a member of the remuneration committee and will retire from the social and ethics committee; and

Singh will be appointed to the audit and risk committees.

“Following the above, the nominations committee, remuneration committee, risk committee, audit committee,

investment and transactions committee, and social and ethics committee remain duly constituted,” Telkom said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media