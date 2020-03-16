Telkom zero-rates education websites amid coronavirus outbreak - TechCentral

Telkom said on Monday that it is zero-rating dozens of educational websites as well as sites that provide information that can help South Africans contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases and South African government’s coronavirus portal are accessible to the Telkom subscriber base for free.

“This is in addition to the information being distributed to subscribers,” the company said in a statement.

Telkom is also zero-rating educational facility websites to allow “learning and teaching to continue”.

Telkom has zero-rated educational URLs, which include institutions of higher learning and TVET colleges. See the graphic below for the full list of websites that have been zero-rated. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media