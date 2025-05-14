The art of letting go – how great IT leaders scale by creating focus

Years ago, I was at a party where someone asked me the ever-present “so, what do you do for a living?” question.

I told them I work on computers, and I’ll never forget the look on their face as if they felt sorry for me, and said: “You have to sit behind a computer for eight hours a day?!”. I loved it, I could easily sit behind a computer for 20 hours a day. To me, working on a computer for hours on end was my dream, while to them it sounded like a nightmare.

I’ve heard other people’s answers throughout the years and thought to mysel, “I could never do that”, and they loved what they did. It made me realise that wherever there is a job that you don’t necessarily enjoy doing, there is someone out there who will do it for 20 hours, with a smile on their face.

My love for computers wasn’t without its pitfalls. I was very good at installing infrastructure and configuring operating systems. I knew nothing about CRM or financial systems, but since they were being run on computers, how hard could it be?

That is how my thought process worked, and many people today are still stuck in that mode. The world of IT increases in complexity annually to a point where it is impossible to know everything, making it harder and harder to look after and maintain every single aspect of the IT infrastructure.

I’ve personally seen this approach burn many companies in time and resources, whereby the complexity of their IT systems turns into noise for them, when they should be trying to create music.

Years ago, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gave his team a piece of advice: “Focus on what makes your beer taste better.” In other words, put your energy into what makes you exceptional. Anything else should be removed, delegated or automated. That single mindset helped transform Amazon from a small online retailer into one of the world’s most operationally dominant companies. It holds true today for every business leader trying to do more with less. What makes your beer taste better? Focus there.

Industry context

The most successful companies are the ones that choose to do fewer things with deeper intensity and greater precision. Gartner reports that 30% of new applications will use AI-based or automated services to reduce friction and improve delivery. Managed services are no longer a fallback, they’re a strategy.

They let companies remove the noise by freeing up attention and simplify decision making, and most importantly, they let teams focus on what they do best. This is what it means to lead with intention, and how the best companies scale.

The real problem

Every IT leader knows this feeling – you start the day intending to work on strategy, but instead you are dragged into trivial operational problems for most of the day. The truth is, most businesses are drowning in operational gravity. We try to build everything internally, from managing our own platforms and infrastructure to writing custom code for tasks that are already solved elsewhere.

Instead of giving us control, it creates complexity that slows us down and consumes our best people. In the end, it steals time from the very work that differentiates us.

What great looks like

The best businesses are focused, know what they are brilliant at, and operate there. I’ve seen this play out at LSD Open with one of our fintech clients, who was spending hundreds of hours each month managing their own Kubernetes clusters, platform security and automation pipelines. These were distractions from their core business. I remember a colleague asked them: “Are you in the business of building Kubernetes clusters, because we are?”

After moving to a fully managed platform, their engineers were able to focus entirely on customer features and integrations. Platform stability improved, internal development confidence recovered and time to market for their applications sped up.

It wasn’t magic, it was clarity. They chose to focus on what only they could do and let experts handle the rest. This is the new model of leadership: focused teams, clean execution, strategic outsourcing and automation wherever possible.

The leadership shift

Bezos understood this, and so does Nadella. He took Microsoft from a scattered empire to a focused, cloud-driven organisation by removing distractions and aligning teams around shared platforms and services. Every effective IT leader I work with asks one core question: “Where is my team uniquely valuable?” If your answer includes basic operational tasks or things that others already solve better and faster, then you have a focus problem.

AI and managed services aren’t just tools to cut costs; they are tools to increase clarity. They help leaders lift their heads above the noise and focus on the horizon, and that is where real leadership lives.

Noise to music

Your business is not defined by how well you manage leave requests or how quickly you patch servers. It is defined by the problems you solve, the customers you serve and the difference you make in the world. That is your core. That is your beer. Everything else is overhead. Delegate, automate or remove. Do whatever you need to do to protect your core. Because in a world full of noise and distraction, the companies that win are the ones who focus and make music.

The author, Neil White, is CEO of LSD Open

