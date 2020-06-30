This is where you can get MTN 5G coverage - TechCentral

This is where you can get MTN 5G coverage

Ahead of the launch later on Tuesday by MTN South Africa of its 5G network, the mobile operator has updated its coverage maps, showing where the superfast technology is available.

According to the maps, MTN has rolled out 5G coverage in parts of Randburg, Bryanston, Fourways and Lonehill in Johannesburg as well as around its head office in Fairland.

In Cape Town, MTN has rolled out 5G in Bloubergstrand only, the maps suggest. There’s also coverage around the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein.

MTN will take the wraps off its plans for its 5G network in an online event later on Tuesday, becoming the first of the telecommunications group’s 22 operations to launch the next-generation broadband technology.

The event will be hosted by CEO Godfrey Motsa, chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe and chief technology & information officer Giovanni Chiarelli.

Rival Vodacom South Africa launched a commercial 5G network in May, though also with limited coverage for now. Rain was the first operator in South Africa to deploy 5G commercially, though it uses the technology for fixed-wireless applications rather than mobile.

According to its website, MTN will offer three 5G-enabled smartphones at launch: the Huawei P40 Pro, the Huawei P40 and the LG Velvet 5G. The website also shows the prices of the various 5G plans the operator will offer at launch (see image above). — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media