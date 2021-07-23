 Transnet isolates source of IT disruption - TechCentral
Transnet isolates source of IT disruption

Transnet said on Friday it had identified and isolated the source of the disruption to its IT systems, which impacted its container terminals.

The freight logistics firm was hit by a suspected cyberattack, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, affecting some of its container terminal operations.

Transnet, which operates major ports and a huge railway network, said it was prioritising the export of “reefer” containers, used mainly to transport perishable cargo at a controlled temperature, primarily through the port of Durban as this was the peak of the citrus season.  — Reported by Tanisha Heiberg, (c) 2021 Reuters

