A tribute to rain co-founder and mentor, Phumlani Moholi

We mourn the passing of our dear colleague, mentor and friend, Phumlani “Phums” Moholi.

As one of the founders of rain, Phums brought his vast experience, wisdom and calm guidance to our team from the very beginning.

He helped shape not only our strategy, but the spirit of how we work together.

A true doyen of the telecommunications industry, Phums was admired, respected and loved by all who knew him. He was fair and rational in every decision, always looking for the solution that served both people and purpose.

He seldom spoke, but when he did, his words carried weight – guiding us with insight and a steady, balanced perspective.

Phums helped build a culture rooted in deep respect for every individual. His example taught us that success is not only about innovation and results, but also about treating each other with dignity, listening with care and acting with integrity.

Approachable and generous with his time, Phums was a natural mentor. He took genuine interest in others, offering wisdom freely and encouraging those around him to think deeply and aim high. His legacy will endure in the values we live by at rain and in the countless lives he influenced for the better.

We are deeply grateful for the privilege of having known him and for all he built with us. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Pinky, his two children Bonolo and Ayanda and his extended family.

Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be missed by all of us at rain.

Paul Harris

Chairman of rain