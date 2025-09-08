Twofold Capital leads buyout of SA tax tech pioneer TaxTim

Digital tax assistant TaxTim has been acquired by a private consortium led by Twofold Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

It said in a statement on Monday that the consortium, which includes Stellenbosch-based technology group Octoco, provided a successful exit for its non-operational shareholders and a partial exit for co-founder Evan Robinson, who remains involved in the business and will continue to lead product strategy.

TaxTim said that since 2011, it has helped hundreds of thousands of South Africans file their tax returns and processed over R700-million in tax refunds.

We see significant potential to enhance the core product and expand into adjacent services

TaxTim is integrated with the South African Revenue Service’s electronic filing system. It guides users through a clear, step-by-step process using plain-language questions about income and expenses, then prepares and submits their tax returns.

In addition to its filing service, the platform also offers free tax education content.

The business has secured longstanding partnerships with financial services brands such as Momentum, FNB eBucks, Sanlam Reality, Old Mutual Rewards and Capitec Live Better.

“We see significant potential to enhance the core product and expand into adjacent services, which is why we’re especially excited to have the Octoco team on board,” said Twofold Capital director Ed du Plessis in a statement. With advances in AI, there’s a real opportunity to make the tax experience even more personalised, automated and accessible.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

