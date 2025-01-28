Vatican warns AI has ‘shadow of evil’, calls for oversight

The Vatican on Tuesday called for governments to keep a close eye on the development of artificial intelligence, warning the technology contained “the shadow of evil” in its ability to spread misinformation.

“AI generated fake media can gradually undermine the foundations of society,” said a new text on the ethics of AI, written by two Vatican departments and approved by Pope Francis.

“This issue requires careful regulation, as misinformation — especially through AI-controlled or -influenced media — can spread unintentionally, fuelling political polarisation and social unrest,” it said.

As in all areas where humans are called to make decisions, the shadow of evil also looms here

Francis, leader of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church since 2013, has focused attention on the ethical issues surrounding AI in recent years.

Last week, the pope sent a message about AI to the World Economic Forum in Davos, warning political, economic and business leaders there that the technology raised “critical concerns” about humanity’s future.

The pope also spoke about the technology at the G7 summit in Italy last June, and said people should not let algorithms decide their destiny.

The Vatican’s new document, titled Antica et Nova (Ancient and New), considered the impacts of AI in a range of sectors, including in the labour market, healthcare and education.

“As in all areas where humans are called to make decisions, the shadow of evil also looms here,” it said. “The moral evaluation of this technology will need to take into account how it is directed and used.” — Joshua McElwee, (c) 2025 Reuters

