Vodacom appoints interim CFO - TechCentral

Vodacom Group has appointed an interim chief financial officer to replace Till Streichert, who is leaving the telecommunications firm at the end of the month.

“The board of Vodacom is pleased to announce the appointment of Sitho Mdlalose, currently the executive director: finance of Vodacom South Africa, to the role of interim chief financial officer of the company with effect from 1 July 2020,” it said in a statement issued on the JSE’s stock exchange news service on Friday.

Mdlalose, 40, has a BCompt and over 20 years finance, management and consulting experience, Vodacom said. He was appointed to the role of executive director: finance at Vodacom South Africa in 2017 having been the CFO: Vodacom International Business since 2014.

He has held a number of senior executive roles at Vodacom and Vodafone since joining the Vodafone Group in 2007 as a senior finance manager.

“The appointment of a permanent chief financial officer is well advanced and an announcement is expected to be made in due course,” Vodacom said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media