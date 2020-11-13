Vodacom offers eligible customers six months of Amazon Prime Video - TechCentral

Vodacom has teamed up with Amazon to offer eligible customers six months of Amazon Prime Video. All existing and upgrading contract Vodacom customers can enjoy six months of Amazon Prime Video on Vodacom.

The launch offer is also available to prepaid and top-up customers who have spent a minimum of R150 with the operator in the last 30 days.

Vodacom customers will be able to enjoy movies, TV shows and popular Amazon Originals such as Upload, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Carnival Row and Good Omens. Customers can watch Prime Video on up to three devices at the same time, both at home and on the go, with the Prime Video app on any compatible TV, smartphone, tablet and more.

Inclusive of the Prime Video membership, Vodacom customers will also enjoy the benefit of access to Prime Gaming

“We continuously strive to partner with premium content providers to deliver compelling propositions that keep customers connected for a better future. The introduction of this Amazon Prime Video offer for our customers underpins our commitment to enabling a digital society,” says Jorge Mendes, chief officer of consumer business at Vodacom.

Inclusive of the Prime Video membership, Vodacom customers will also enjoy the benefit of access to Prime Gaming. Prime Gaming benefits include free games every month, in-game loot for some of the most popular games, and a free Twitch channel subscription every month.

‘Quality entertainment’

“We strive to work with like-minded partners around the globe to bring innovative digital lifestyle services to South African consumers. Over the years, we transformed ourselves from providing communications solutions only, to becoming a leading pan-African technology company. We are excited to be teaming up with Amazon Prime Video to bring quality entertainment to our customers. This is another way we aim to drive customers towards an all-inclusive financial and digital society,” says Mariam Cassim, chief officer of Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services.

Vodacom customers who are eligible for the six-month Prime Video offer can quickly and easily activate the offer by visiting offers.vodafone.com/za.

For more information on how to activate the offer visit www.vodacom.co.za/vodacom/services/amazon-prime-video.

Notes

— After the six-month promotional period, Amazon Prime Video costs R79.99/month, charged to your Vodacom account or airtime. Cancel anytime at offers.vodafone.com/za and select “manage subscriptions”.

— The offer is subject to change. Prime Video has a value of R79.99/month in South Africa. Amazon Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates.