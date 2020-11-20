 Watch | TechCentral Webinar: Dell Technologies Data Center-as-a-Service - TechCentral
Watch | TechCentral Webinar: Dell Technologies Data Center-as-a-Service

First Technology, a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner, recently hosted a webinar on how you simplify your IT infrastructure with Dell’s Data Center-as-a-Service.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is an on-premises, fully managed data centre-as-a-service solution available via subscription. The solution is a combination of the latest VMware Cloud infrastructure software and Dell EMC VxRail hardware.

Focus on business innovation and growth with full control of your workloads by deploying modern hyperconverged infrastructure across on-premises data centres, edge and co-locations.

The panellists:

From left to right, host and moderator Daniel Robus; Dell Technologies infrastructure solutions specialist Jacques Watermeyer; and First Technology Western Cape chief technology officer Fairoz Jaffer

Watch the webinar:

