WhatsApp for iPad is in development

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will soon be available for Apple’s line of tablet computers.

Various news reports on Sunday said that Facebook is working on a WhatsApp version for the iPad as part of its plans to enable multi-device compatibility for the popular messaging app. Support for Android tablets is also reportedly in development.

According to 9to5Mac, Facebook is readying the launch of multi-device support for up to four devices and one smartphone. TechRadar reported earlier that users will be able to use WhatsApp “without the need to have your phone connected”.

“Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, desktop and portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use desktop/Web and portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time,” TechRadar cited a WhatsApp spokesman as saying.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 in a US$19.3-billion deal. Today WhatsApp has more than two billion users worldwide and is the leading messaging platform in many markets, including South Africa. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media