Why the JSE failed to open on time

The start of equities trading on the JSE was delayed on Wednesday because the bourse was unable to fully process transactions from a record volumes in the previous session.

Tuesday saw R145-billion of equities traded, the JSE said. The market was due to open at 9am local time.

This “resulted in the JSE experiencing significant delays in processing these trades on some of its systems”, it said. “The JSE is engaging market participants and will provide ample notice to the market on the start of trading to ensure a smooth and orderly opening of the market.”

All other markets will open as normal and have not been affected, the JSE said. — Reported by John Viljoen and Colleen Goko, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP

Now read: Frustration as JSE fails to open for trading