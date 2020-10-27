Yes, your organisation can afford powerful workstations - TechCentral

For many IT executives and financial gatekeepers, the idea of buying workstations for performance-intensive applications has long seemed like overkill — or just a pipe dream.

That’s understandable given that workstations historically carried price tags well into five digits — and sometimes higher. But today’s new generation of workstations come with prices more reminiscent of the fully loaded PCs of 20 years ago — and with a lot more functionality and performance.

Your technical and business professionals will inevitably get their jobs done faster and will be able to tackle even more challenging — and rewarding — applications that yield even better results for the organisation.

This Dell Technologies white paper looks at some of the reasons why workstations are not only a great technical fit for mission-critical workloads, but also are a great economic fit. It also provides insights into what to look for in an application- and budget-appropriate workstation platform, and suggests where to turn for your next workstation purchase.