 Yes, your organisation can afford powerful workstations - TechCentral
THE BEST IN TECH

Promoted Content

Yes, your organisation can afford powerful workstations

By No Comments

For many IT executives and financial gatekeepers, the idea of buying workstations for performance-intensive applications has long seemed like overkill — or just a pipe dream.

That’s understandable given that workstations historically carried price tags well into five digits — and sometimes higher. But today’s new generation of workstations come with prices more reminiscent of the fully loaded PCs of 20 years ago — and with a lot more functionality and performance.

Your technical and business professionals will inevitably get their jobs done faster and will be able to tackle even more challenging — and rewarding — applications that yield even better results for the organisation.

This Dell Technologies white paper looks at some of the reasons why workstations are not only a great technical fit for mission-critical workloads, but also are a great economic fit. It also provides insights into what to look for in an application- and budget-appropriate workstation platform, and suggests where to turn for your next workstation purchase.

Click here to download the white paper for free.

  • This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

© 2009 – 2020 NewsCentral Media