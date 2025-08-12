Windows 10 turns 10 – and is still going strong

Windows 10, born on 29 July 2015, was the fix for Windows 8’s stumbles – a sleek return of the Start menu, virtual desktops and smoother, tile-less aesthetics. It came as a free upgrade for Windows 7 and 8 users, and within a brisk two years, it was installed on over a billion devices, a figure Microsoft proudly touted as a milestone achieved in record time.

For many, Windows 10 became the XP of its age – not nostalgic, exactly, but dependable, familiar and entrenched. It set the standard: solid updates, compatibility across decades of software, and a sense of continuity that comforted both consumers and IT teams.

Usage stats prove its dominance. As of mid‑2025, Windows 10 still held around 43 % of the global desktop OS market – even as Windows 11 crept ahead. That makes Windows 10 only recently dethroned as the world’s most-used desktop OS. On Steam, where gamers rule, Windows remains king – with Windows 10 especially enduring.

But time waits for no OS. After nearly four years, Windows 11 has finally overtaken Windows 10 in popularity. StatCounter pegs it at around 50.2% for Windows 11 versus 46.8% for Windows 10.

The shift isn’t exactly soul‑stirring – Windows 11’s design, tighter hardware requirements, TPM 2.0 security constraints and elevated system demands – rightly turned off more than a few hold‑outs. Yet Microsoft’s big push – with end of support for Windows 10 looming on 14 October 2025 – is convincing reluctant upgraders to shift into the Windows 11 camp.

With Windows 10’s era winding down, one wonders: what could Windows 12 bring, when it is eventually released (possibly sometime in the next year)?

Legacy will linger

Perhaps its design philosophy will pivot to ambient intelligence: the OS that knows you, anticipates tasks, fades into the background and empowers rather than interrupts. That’s speculation, sure – but if the past decade taught us anything, it’s that Microsoft loves a pivot.

So Windows 10 may be ageing out, but its legacy as the XP of the modern era will linger in the digital arteries of our devices for years to come. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

