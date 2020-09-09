Xbox Series X launches in SA on 10 November - this is how much it will cost - TechCentral

Xbox Series X launches in SA on 10 November – this is how much it will cost

The next-generation Xbox game console finally has a price and release date: The Series X will be out on 10 November worldwide for US$499.99 — it will cost R11 999 in South Africa — Microsoft said on Wednesday.

The device, which Microsoft calls “the world’s most powerful console,” will support 4K graphics and feature a solid-state drive, allowing for faster loading times than previous videogame hardware.

On Monday, following a leak, Microsoft announced that its lower-priced model, the Xbox Series S, will be $299.99. It will retail in South Africa for R6 999. That console, which is all-digital and less powerful than the Xbox Series X, will also go on sale on 10 November.

Microsoft had planned to release Halo Infinite, the next instalment in the multibillion-dollar Halo game franchise, alongside both consoles, but it instead delayed the game last month due in part to challenges of working from home during the pandemic.

Microsoft’s biggest gaming competitor, Sony, hasn’t yet revealed a price or release date for its upcoming PlayStation 5. Sony has sold more than 110 million units of its last console, the PlayStation 4. Microsoft doesn’t disclose how many Xbox consoles it’s sold. — Reported by Jason Schreier, (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media