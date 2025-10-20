Xiaomi 15T Series pairs tech and compassion in powerful pet adoption drive

Fresh from the global launch of its flagship Xiaomi 15T Series, co-engineered with Leica, Xiaomi South Africa is marking World Animal Month with #XiaomiPETriotism, a campaign that zooms into creating awareness about shelter pet adoption by capturing the unconditional love between rescued animals and the people who open their homes to them.

At its core, the word PETriotism refers to celebrating the unconditional love pets give, the kind of loyalty and connection that makes every moment captured on the Xiaomi 15T smartphone unforgettable.

Across South Africa, shelters are overwhelmed with abandoned and stray pets, animals full of love but without homes. Partnering with Woodrock Animal Rescue, which cares for more than 500 animals, Xiaomi will use their Xiaomi 15T to create striking PAWtraits of pets available for adoption from Woodrock, sharing their stories and bringing their personalities to life through the Leica lens.

Technology can go beyond convenience; it can become a bridge to empathy, connection and responsibility

“World Animal Month felt like the perfect time to pair our latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 15T, with a cause that matters,” says Iris Cao, marketing manager, Xiaomi South Africa. “Other brands may campaign with celebrities or models. But we believe the truest influencers are the pets who give love freely, without conditions. They represent loyalty, companionship and joy – qualities that humans often seek but sometimes forget.”

Cao continues: “The Xiaomi 15T’s Leica 5x Pro telephoto camera is ideal for capturing those everyday moments we all reach for our phones to hold onto, every whisker, paw and spark of connection. It’s a reminder that unconditional love lives not only in the photos we treasure, but also in the pets waiting in shelters for someone to bring them home.”

Paws-sible

The campaign launched on World Animal Day, 4 October 2025, with a series of activations designed to make adoption more visible and more shareable. A swipe-style digital experience shows that true love is “paws-sible”, while in-shelter and online content highlights adoption stories that demonstrate how pets can truly transform lives.

This initiative forms part of Xiaomi’s broader brand philosophy: innovation for everyone. By linking a flagship smartphone launch with a cause close to many South Africans’ hearts, Xiaomi shows that technology can go beyond convenience; it can become a bridge to empathy, connection and responsibility.

“At Woodrock, we see the difference every adoption makes,” says Jacqui Martheze of Woodrock Animal Rescue. “It is never just about finding a pet a home. It’s about the joy, companionship and sense of purpose that flows both ways. The Xiaomi 15T pawtraits capture that transformation in waiting, showing how when a pet finally finds a loving home, a person’s life is changed too.”

The Xiaomi 15T Series will be available in South Africa in time for the festive season, ready to capture family moments, holiday portraits and every wag, purr and smile that makes unconditional love unforgettable.

