Close Menu

    Zuckerberg is now world’s second wealthiest person

    Mark Zuckerberg became the world’s second-richest person for the first time on Thursday, jumping ahead of Jeff Bezos.
    By
    Zuckerberg is now world's second wealthiest person
    Meta Plaforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg

    Mark Zuckerberg became the world’s second-richest person for the first time on Thursday, jumping ahead of Jeff Bezos as shares of Meta Platforms continue to climb.

    Zuckerberg’s bet on the metaverse — which initially looked like a huge bust — has paid off in recent months, pushing his net worth to a high-water mark of US$206.2-billion (R3.6-trillion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That puts him $1.1-billion ahead of Amazon.com’s Bezos and almost $50-billion behind Tesla’s Elon Musk.

    Meta shares have risen 23% since reporting better-than-expected sales in the second quarter and touting its push into the type of large language models that power AI chatbots. The stock closed on Thursday at all-time high of $582.77.

    Meta has spent heavily on data centers and computing power as Zuckerberg works to build a leading position in the industry-wide AI race. The company has also moved ahead with other long-term projects, including its Orion augmented reality glasses, which the company introduced last month.

    Read: Mark Zuckerberg joins the $200-billion club

    Zuckerberg, who owns a 13% stake in the Menlo Park, California-based company, has seen his fortune grow by $78-billion so far this year, the most of any of the world’s 500 richest people tracked by the index.

    The 40-year-old co-founder and chief executive officer has gained four spots this year on the wealth index.  — Alex Perry, with Jack Witzig, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

    Don’t miss:

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shirt puts him in the company of Roman emperors



    Share.

    Related Posts