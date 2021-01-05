7 advantages of smart multifunction printers - TechCentral

The era of ordinary is over. Conventional multifunction printers (MFPs) are giving way to Smart Office Assistants — a new generation of app-powered MFPs that are easy to manage, are mobile and are cloud connected, more secure and customisable.

Here’s how you can tell if an MFP is truly smart:

1. Expert-free installation

Thanks to built-in installation wizards, virtually anyone can connect a smart MFP to a network and mobile devices.

2. Multiple layers of security

Hackers and data thieves love to attack unprotected MFPs. Smart MFPs stop them in their tracks with multilayer defences including encrypted hard drives, image overwriting, password protection and Xerox Secure Print.

3. Tablet-like touch screens

If you’ve ever stared dumbstruck at a printer wondering which button to push next, you’ll appreciate smart MFP touch screens that lead you step by step through tasks like printing from the cloud or scanning to a mobile device.

4. Tap, print and go

Bypass network logins and turn up the speed on mobile printing with integrated NFC tap-to-pair, Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint technologies. Looking for a smarter printer? You’ll want to check out the new VersaLink C405 Colour Multifunction Printer.

5. Cloud optimised

Do you archive vital documents in the cloud? Work faster and more efficiently with smart MFP apps that scan documents directly to your cloud or retrieve and print them with just a couple of clicks.

6. Customisable interface

Want to make your people happier and more productive at the same time? Create personal profiles that save each team member’s preferences (like print resolution or cloud folder address) and put favourite functions front and centre on the touch screen.

7. Help whenever you need it

From paper jams to upside-down faxes, smart MFPs can diagnose and show you how to fix problems. You can even add an app to automatically order supplies to keep your MFP — and your office — operating without interruption.

