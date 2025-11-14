A new era of e-mail defence: KnowBe4 meets Microsoft

E-mail remains the easiest way into an organisation. Phishing, business e-mail compromise (BEC) and ransomware now arrive wrapped in convincing language, trusted brands and increasingly artificial intelligence-generated content. Security teams are battling growing volumes of alerts and a patchwork of tools that don’t always work well together.

In a recent TechCentral webinar, KnowBe4 and Microsoft unpacked how their integration aims to change that, bringing behavioural insight and cloud-scale threat intelligence into a single, more manageable view of risk.

One view of what’s really happening

One of the biggest challenges in e-mail security is fragmentation. Different consoles, different policies and different quarantine buckets create blind spots and slow down response. By integrating KnowBe4 Defend with Microsoft Defender for Office 365, organisations can consolidate visibility: alerts, policies and remediation actions are surfaced in a single, familiar Microsoft interface, with KnowBe4’s detections feeding directly into it.

The goal is not another dashboard, but a clearer picture. Analysts can see which users are being targeted, which attacks are getting closest to the perimeter and where policy gaps still exist, without hopping between tools.

AI against AI

Attackers are already using AI to craft more believable messages, mimic writing styles and automate social engineering at scale. KnowBe4’s role in the integration is to bring its AI-driven detection to bear on this problem, analysing behaviour, intent and communication patterns rather than relying only on signatures or known bad indicators.

Microsoft adds the weight of its cloud telemetry – global threat data, machine learning models and historical context across millions of tenants. Together, that combination is designed to catch the kinds of low-volume, high-impact attacks that often slip past traditional filters: impersonation attempts, lateral phishing and highly targeted business e-mail compromise campaigns.

Less operational drag, more focus

The webinar also highlighted something every security leader recognises: security operations centres are stretched. Tools that add complexity, even if they are powerful, often become shelfware. A key design choice in the KnowBe4–Microsoft approach is to reduce cognitive load rather than increase it.

Quarantine management is centralised, investigations happen in one place and alerts are prioritised so that analysts spend more time making decisions and less time stitching together context. That simplicity is not a “nice to have” – it’s the difference between responding in minutes or missing the window altogether.

Security is still a people problem

E-mail security is never just about the mail flow. People mis-address messages, reuse passwords, click on things they shouldn’t and sometimes circumvent processes to get work done. KnowBe4’s behavioural risk lens brings that human factor into the same frame as technical controls.

Instead of generic training and broad-brush simulations, organisations can see which users, departments or regions are most at risk and why. Awareness campaigns and phishing simulations can then be targeted, relevant and measured against real-world behaviour. On the Microsoft side, controls such as safe links, safe attachments and anti-phishing policies enforce those guardrails at scale.

Designing for what comes next

Threats, regulations and attack surfaces will keep changing. One of the quieter but important themes in the session was futureproofing: by standardising on modern frameworks and deep integrations now, security teams give themselves room to adopt new capabilities without ripping and replacing every time the threat landscape shifts.

For security leaders, the takeaway is straightforward: fragmented tools and siloed data make it harder to keep up with attackers who are already automating, collaborating and experimenting. An integrated approach that combines global intelligence, AI-driven detection and human-centric risk insight offers a more realistic path to staying ahead of the next wave of e-mail-borne attacks.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers your workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70 000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps you strengthen your security culture and manage human and AI agent risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven ‘best-of-suite’ platform for human risk management (HRM), creating an adaptive defence layer that fortifies user behaviour against the latest cybersecurity threats.

The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness and compliance training, cloud e-mail security, real-time security coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI defence agents and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 transforms your largest attack surface – your workforce – into your biggest asset, actively protecting your organisation against cybersecurity threats. For more, visit www.knowbe4.com.