AfriGIS on how AI is transforming geospatial analysis

Imagine being able to identify ideal locations for housing, transport routes and green spaces while predicting the impact on traffic and infrastructure.

By forecasting future needs like water and energy demand, AI integrated with geospatial information systems (GIS) is creating multiple opportunities for solving spatial problems, enhancing workflows and enabling better decision making. We are seeing that combining the analytical power of AI with the spatial insights of GIS allows organisations to improve efficiency, accuracy and inclusivity across various sectors.

In our experience, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) play a critical role in enhancing geospatial data and workflows. Machine learning automates processes like data cleaning, identifying anomalies and refining datasets, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of inputs.

AfriGIS combines these advanced tools with its GIS solutions to empower users with actionable insights

AfriGIS combines these advanced tools with its GIS solutions to empower users with actionable insights. For example, ML-powered systems process complex datasets such as aerial imagery and lidar scans, identifying features like buildings and land-use polygons while enabling predictive analysis for urban planning or flood risk mapping. This streamlining of complex tasks reduces time and improves decision-making outcomes.

Another key innovation is the integration of natural language processing, which allows users to interact with AI-powered tools using plain language queries. We are using systems such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to translate these queries into actionable insights, making geospatial analysis more accessible. AfriGIS ensures that these technologies work seamlessly with verified, high-quality datasets, the backbone of any reliable AI application. By combining AI and ML with robust data, we deliver accurate, trustworthy and inclusive geospatial solutions.

Streamlining complex tasks

AI is enabling the automation of tasks that once required extensive manual effort, such as detecting patterns, cleaning datasets and predicting risks. A standout application is its ability to process complex inputs like aerial imagery, lidar scans and 3D point clouds. These tools can automatically identify and map features such as buildings, solar panels, vehicles and land-use polygons. This capability significantly reduces time and effort, providing critical insights for infrastructure planning and environmental monitoring.

For instance, when applied to urban planning, AI can determine suitable locations for new developments by analysing land use, proximity to infrastructure, and environmental impact. By integrating these insights with predictive models, planners can forecast future demands and mitigate risks, ensuring more sustainable outcomes.

Natural language interfaces and smarter queries

A significant advancement is the ability of AI-powered tools to convert natural language queries into database searches. Using a retrieval-augmented generation, these systems interpret plain language questions, generate SQL queries and retrieve data insights. This democratises access to data, enabling non-technical users to interact directly with complex datasets.

For example, a user could ask, “What are the most common roof structures in this area?” or “How many vehicles were detected in a specific timeframe?” The system processes these queries and delivers precise results. Such capabilities enhance workflows across industries, from real estate and urban planning to environmental conservation and disaster response.

The importance of verified and quality data

We know that the effectiveness of AI in geospatial analysis hinges on the quality of the data it processes. Verified datasets ensure consistency and reliability, enabling AI systems to identify anomalies, detect errors and make accurate decisions. When data is well organised and integrated, AI tools can quickly provide valuable insights, generating actionable recommendations for applications such as geographic risk management, asset management, land ownership, route optimisation, store footprint strategies and environmental management.

At AfriGIS, our data experts continuously collect, update and standardise datasets, releasing them quarterly to maintain validity and reliability. This rigorous approach ensures that our AI-powered solutions are backed by accurate and relevant data. For instance, in mapping potential flood risk areas, precise elevation data is crucial for reliable predictions. With robust, verified datasets, AI tools can pinpoint vulnerable areas and deliver actionable insights to mitigate risks. High-quality data is the foundation of effective AI solutions, ensuring accuracy and preventing misleading or incomplete results.

Addressing inclusivity through AI

AI tools are increasingly focused on inclusivity, particularly in multilingual and diverse regions. Systems that support local languages and adapt to regional data variations are essential for empowering a broader range of users.

By allowing users to interact with geospatial systems in their native languages, AI bridges gaps in accessibility, enabling more equitable participation in data-driven decision making. For example, a rural planner in a non-English speaking region could query local infrastructure data in their own language, facilitating more effective planning and resource allocation.

AI’s role in decision-making and collaboration

AI’s analytical capabilities complement human expertise, enhancing decision-making processes across sectors. In urban development, for example, AI can integrate traffic patterns, population growth projections and environmental data to recommend optimal transport routes or housing locations. By combining these insights with human judgment, organisations can make more informed and equitable decisions.

Moreover, AI drives collaboration by providing a shared framework for interpreting complex data. Across industries, stakeholders can leverage AI-powered tools to align on priorities and optimise resources, ensuring more cohesive strategies.

The future of AI in geospatial systems

While AI offers transformative potential, its integration into geospatial systems requires thoughtful implementation. Experts caution against overreliance on AI, emphasising the need for ongoing human oversight and robust testing. AI is not a cure-all. It’s a tool that enhances human expertise and helps address specific challenges.

The future of AI in geospatial systems lies in its ability to adapt to diverse contexts and scale solutions effectively. By prioritising verified data, inclusivity, and strategic application, we can help organisations unlock the full potential of AI, and to drive innovation across industries. It’s a major step towards more sustainable, efficient and inclusive systems for tackling complex challenges worldwide.

About AfriGIS

AfriGIS is the leading geospatial information science company in Southern Africa that specialises in location-sensitive data and solutions. It provides customers across the board with a suite of web-based tools and APIs to connect to, enhance and enrich their own data with location intelligence, insights, and trusted data. The organisation was founded in 1997 and celebrates more than 25 years in business. It is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business, with more than 100 employees in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, Dublin in Ireland, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The author, CF Haasbroek, is developer at AfriGIS

