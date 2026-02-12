Altron jumps after company flags strong earnings growth

Altron Group’s share price jumped more than 8% on Thursday after the technology group issued a trading statement flagging significant earnings growth for its financial year ending 28 February 2026.

The shares were 8.1% higher in mid-afternoon trading, changing hands at R20.98 each.

The JSE-listed company said it expects headline earnings per share (Heps) from continuing operations to rise by more than 30% to above R2.31, compared to R1.78 in the prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to climb by more than 30% to above R2.03.

At group level, which includes all operations, the numbers are even more striking. Altron expects group Heps to increase by more than 50% to above R2.01, up from R1.34 in the 2025 financial year. Group earnings per share are forecast to rise by more than 50% to above R1.55.

Altron’s continuing operations include Netstar, Altron FinTech, Altron HealthTech, Altron Digital Business, Altron Security, Altron Document Solutions and Altron Arrow. The figures exclude Altron Nexus.

It said it will release a further trading statement with more specific guidance closer to publication of the full-year results and will hold a pre-close investor call on 24 February.

Over the past year, up to Wednesday’s market close, Altron was down 8.1% year over year. The shares are up 123% over three years. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

