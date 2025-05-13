Altron says it expects up to 75% jump in Heps

Altron expects its headline earnings per share (Heps) to rise by as much as 75% for the year ended February 2025 when it publishes its results later this month.

The JSE-listed technology services group led by CEO Werner Kapp told investors on Tuesday that Heps from continuing operations – Heps is a financial metric closely watched by South African investors – will rise by between 68% and 75% compared to the restated results for the same 12-month period in 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) will climb by between 59% and 66% compared to the year-ago number, Altron said. Total operations will see a more than doubling of the Heps and EPS lines.

The results from the 2024 financial year were restated after Altron Document Solutions was declassified as a discontinued operation at the interim reporting period last year.

Continuing operations include Netstar, Altron FinTech, Altron HealthTech, Altron Digital Business, Altron Security, Altron Document Solutions and Altron Arrow. They exclude Altron Nexus.

Altron will publish its annual results on 26 May. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

