Stage-2 load shedding back until Thursday

Eskom will again implement load shedding, with the rolling power cuts to be imposed at stage 2 – cutting 2GW from the grid – from 4pm on Tuesday.

The state-owned electricity utility said it expects the load shedding to last until 10pm. It will then continue in the same time window on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The company said in a statement that it is implementing load shedding again to “manage limited generation capacity and ensure continued supply during the working days”.

The primary reason for this setback is the delay in returning several units from planned maintenance

“The primary reason for this setback is the delay in returning several units from planned maintenance. These delays, coupled with an unplanned capacity loss that has now temporarily exceeded 13GW, align with the risk scenarios shared in our winter 2025 outlook,” Eskom said in a brief statement.

“Eskom is currently emerging from an intensive maintenance cycle, which is essential for long-term reliability but temporarily reduces system flexibility and resilience. As a result, the grid is more sensitive to unexpected disruptions,” it added.

‘Significantly decreased’

“Eskom remains firmly committed to supplying electricity reliably. Our teams continue to work with determination and professionalism to stabilise and strengthen the system as a result of the structural improvements across the generation fleet. Load shedding incidents have significantly decreased when compared to previous years.

“Despite current pressures, the system is in a significantly stronger position than in past winters. In the past financial year, 96% of our generating capacity was available, compared to just 9% in previous year,” it said.

“We also continue to expand capacity. Three major Eskom projects are on track to bring an additional 2.5GW onto the grid – a crucial milestone toward full recovery, with commitment from our private sector partners to deliver on their commitments.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

