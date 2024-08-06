TCS+ | Angus Hay on Africa Data Centres’ big Samrand expansion

In this episode of TechCentral’s business technology show TCS+, Africa Data Centres regional executive for South Africa Angus Hay discusses the significant upgrades taking place at the company’s Samrand facility in Gauteng.

Africa Data Centres is in the midst of a major upgrade cycle at the facility known as JHB 2.

The colocation facility, which is one of the few tier-4 data centres in Africa, was originally designed to handle 10MW of IT load. When the upgrades are completed in 2025, the facility will house an additional 20MW.

In this informative discussion, Hay delves into:

The drivers behind the upgrades at Samrand and how “hyperscalers” will benefit from them;

The security standards at the facility and the implications for highly sensitive clients such as the financial sector;

The energy redundancies that ensure continuous operations at the facility, even in the event of grid collapse;

Innovations Africa Data Centres uses to manage the efficient use of energy at the facility; and

Initiatives to minimise Africa Data Centres’ carbon footprint by investing in renewable energy sources.

Don’t miss this lively discussion in which Hay provides a behind-the-scenes peek into the inner workings of state-of-the-art data centres, the powerhouses of the modern internet.

