Apple at Work: business technology that works as one

Running a business means keeping your attention on the work that matters: serving customers, supporting your team and finding new ways to grow. Technology should make that easier, not add another task to your list.

With Apple at Work from Incredible, your business gets more than powerful devices. You get access to business-focused guidance, convenient purchasing and the support you need to choose the right technology for your team.

Contact the Incredible Business team for a solution tailored to your business

From Mac and iPhone to iPad, Apple hardware, software and services are designed to work together. Employees can move smoothly between devices, access familiar business apps and stay productive wherever work takes them.

With Apple at Work from Incredible, your business gets more than powerful devices

Apple’s Continuity features can help teams begin a task on one device and continue it on another. A document started on Mac can be reviewed on iPad, while calls and messages can remain accessible across compatible Apple devices. This connected experience helps reduce friction and keeps work moving.

Whether you are equipping a single entrepreneur, a growing SME or a larger workforce, the same ecosystem supports different roles and ways of working.

Powerful tools for productive teams

Mac combines powerful performance with an intuitive operating experience, making it suitable for everyday administration, presentations, communication, creative projects and demanding professional workflows. It also supports widely used business platforms and apps, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack and Zoom.

iPad gives teams a portable and versatile way to present ideas, manage information, collaborate and work away from a traditional desk. iPhone keeps employees connected to customers, colleagues and essential business tools throughout the day.

Security built into the experience

Protecting company information is essential, but strong security should not make everyday work unnecessarily complicated.

Apple devices combine hardware, software and services with built-in security and privacy features. Technologies such as Touch ID and Face ID can provide employees with a simple way to access compatible devices, while security capabilities across Apple platforms help businesses protect sensitive information.

For IT teams, Apple devices also support mobile device management frameworks. When used with Apple Business Manager and a compatible management solution, businesses can configure devices, distribute apps, apply organisational settings and manage equipment remotely.

The result is technology that is approachable for employees and manageable for the people responsible for supporting it.

Easier deployment as your business grows

Apple Business Manager can work with a mobile device management solution to automate parts of the deployment process. Devices can be configured with the relevant settings and apps, helping employees get up and running without every device having to be prepared manually by an IT team.

This makes Apple a practical choice for businesses that need technology that can grow with their workforce. From introducing a few new devices to supporting teams across multiple locations, the right deployment approach can simplify administration and create a more consistent employee experience.

The right Apple solution for the way you work

Every business works differently. A designer may need powerful performance for demanding creative applications. A mobile sales team may benefit from the portability of iPad. Managers may need a Mac for focused work and an iPhone to stay connected between meetings.

That is why choosing business technology should begin with what your people need to achieve.

Incredible can help you explore the Apple devices suited to different employees, responsibilities and workflows. Instead of simply selecting products, your business can build a more considered technology solution around its goals.

Focus on what comes next

Technology has the greatest value when it fades into the background and lets people concentrate on doing their best work.

Apple at Work brings devices, apps, security and management capabilities together to help teams connect, collaborate and create. Incredible brings the business support and expert guidance to help you take the next step with confidence.

Focus on your business. We’ll handle the rest. Contact the Incredible Business team for a solution tailored to your business. For more information, visit incredible.co.za/apple-at-work.