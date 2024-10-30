Apple shrinks the Mac mini

Apple has overhauled the design of its Mac mini desktop computer for the first time in about 15 years, cutting the device’s size to five inches across and adding speedier M4 chips.

The new models are half the size of the previous Mac mini design — introduced in 2010 by then-CEO Steve Jobs — making them closer to the Apple TV set-top box. Beyond the new look, the computers will run the M4 and M4 Pro processors, part of a wave of Mac upgrades that feature that chip generation.

Apple is planning a week of Mac announcements, which started on Monday with the unveiling of an iMac with the M4. It also just rolled out Apple Intelligence, its new AI platform, for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Slew of ports

The new design features a pair of connectors on the front — matching the higher-end Mac Studio, as well as a slew of ports and other inputs, on the back. The computer continues to come in silver, matching prior generations — and Apple is touting support for Apple Intelligence that is also available on the older M1 and M2 versions. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: