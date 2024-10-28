How ASUS Copilot+ PCs make everyday tech smarter for everyone

Artificial intelligence has been a gamechanger in technology, and now it’s stepping beyond the realm of sci-fi into our daily lives. One company at the forefront of this revolution is ASUS, whose new Copilot+ PC models are designed to make personal computing faster, smarter and more intuitive for everyday consumers.

AI for smarter, more efficient computing

At the heart of the ASUS Copilot+ PC is its neural processing unit (NPU), a dedicated AI chip that processes tasks locally. This boosts not only speed and responsiveness but also offers enhanced privacy, as your data is processed securely on the device itself.

What does that mean for you? Faster performance for everyday tasks like web browsing, photo editing or even running complex programs – without draining your battery.

The NPU also makes AI computing more accessible to non-techies. With over 45 Tops (trillion operations per second) of performance, it’s capable of handling AI workloads like real-time language translation or smart photo categorisation, all without slowing down the rest of your system.

Microsoft Copilot

Windows 11’s Microsoft Copilot turns your ASUS PC into a productivity powerhouse. Think of it as an AI assistant that’s available to answer questions, generate creative ideas and even handle complex tasks for you like drafting e-mails, planning tasks or researching a new topic.

For users new to AI, Copilot isn’t intimidating. It integrates seamlessly with your daily workflow. With just a click, it offers tailored insights or suggestions, turning a typical working day into a more streamlined experience.

Everyday AI in action

What truly sets the ASUS Copilot+ PCs apart is how AI is integrated across the board. The devices come pre-loaded with a suite of ASUS AI applications, each designed to simplify various aspects of daily life:

StoryCube: Organise your photo and video library with AI-driven categorisation, saving you time and effort.

MuseTree: Turn your rough sketches or concepts into finished creations, providing artists and creators with an intelligent, effortless way to brainstorm ideas.

Turn your rough sketches or concepts into finished creations, providing artists and creators with an intelligent, effortless way to brainstorm ideas. AI noise cancellation: Ever had to endure a noisy online meeting? With this feature, background noise is filtered out, ensuring that your calls are crystal clear.

These AI tools are made to enhance every part of the user experience, making your PC a true multifunctional companion that adapts to your needs.

How does AI improve daily life?

For the average user, AI might sound abstract. But what does it really mean in practical terms? In your day-to-day routine, AI in the ASUS Copilot+ PC can transform the way you interact with technology:

Smarter multitasking: AI-powered features like Adaptive Dimming and Lock keep your screen and data secure, dimming when you step away and locking when you’re not around.

AI-powered features like Adaptive Dimming and Lock keep your screen and data secure, dimming when you step away and locking when you’re not around. Enhanced personalisation: The more you use your device, the better it gets at anticipating your needs – whether it’s helping you organise files or suggesting ways to improve your workflow.

Built for the future

As AI evolves, so will the capabilities of devices like ASUS’s range of Copilot+ PCs. What we’re seeing now is just the beginning. With AI simplifying routine tasks, boosting security and enhancing productivity, personal computing is entering a new era – one where your PC isn’t just a tool, but a smart assistant.

Below is a list of ASUS Copilot+ PCs available in South Africa.

ASUS Vivobook S 15

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is your perfect companion for work and play. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor, this AI laptop offers up to 18 hours of battery life, ensuring you stay productive throughout the day. The stunning 3K, 120Hz ultra-large OLED display combined with immersive audio brings your favourite content to life, all within a sleek and lightweight design. With features like a single-zone RGB keyboard and a dedicated Copilot key for instant AI assistance, the Vivobook S 15 embodies both style and cutting-edge technology.

ASUS Zenbook S 16

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 redefines ultrathin laptops with its stunning 16-inch display and sophisticated design. Crafted from the innovative Ceraluminum, it merges durability with a lightweight build, making it ideal for on-the-go professionals. Equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen AI processor, it ensures seamless multitasking while maintaining quiet performance through ambient cooling technology. The breathtaking 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display and a premium six-speaker audio system elevate your multimedia experience, positioning the Zenbook S 16 as a pinnacle of luxury and functionality in the AI-powered laptop market.

ASUS Zenbook S 14

Experience the power of AI with the ASUS Zenbook S 14, a sophisticated laptop that combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design. Its all-metal body features a high-tech Ceraluminum lid in nature-inspired colours, housing the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor for outstanding performance. The gorgeous 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers stunning visuals, complemented by a rich four-speaker audio system that enhances your entertainment experience. Designed for modern professionals, the Zenbook S 14 is the perfect fusion of elegance and power, ready to tackle any task with ease.

ASUS ProArt P16

The ProArt P16 is the ultimate creative companion that empowers you to unleash your artistic potential. With its vibrant OLED touchscreen, this laptop ensures colour accuracy for flawless proofing, making it indispensable for creators. Featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPU and a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor, it delivers exceptional graphics and AI performance. Its robust design and versatile I/O ports facilitate seamless connectivity with peripherals, while military-grade toughness and long battery life ensure it’s ready for any creative challenge, anywhere you go.

ASUS ProArt PZ13

Unleash your creativity with the ProArt PZ13, a detachable laptop designed for creators on the go. This IP52-rated, military-grade-tested device features a vibrant OLED touchscreen and is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor with an impressive 45 Tops NPU, providing AI-enhanced capabilities while maintaining exceptional battery life. Its slim and lightweight design, coupled with versatile accessories like a detachable keyboard and ASUS Pen 2.0, ensures productivity wherever you are. With a comprehensive array of I/O ports, including an SD slot, connectivity and photo transfers are a breeze.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024)

Elevate your gaming experience with the ROG Zephyrus G16, a powerhouse built for serious gamers. Featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, this laptop delivers blistering performance and stunning graphics. The 16-inch ROG Nebula Display boasts a 2.5K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth gameplay and vibrant visuals. With its sleek design, customisable RGB lighting and smart cooling technology, the ROG Zephyrus G16 offers an immersive gaming experience while maintaining style and portability for gamers on the go.

