How to avoid overspending on cloud services

The cloud offers unparalleled flexibility and scalability, but without diligent management, costs can quickly spiral out of control.

Despite the promise of cost efficiency, the reality can often include unexpected expenses and wasted resources. By focusing on the basics, organisations can optimise their cloud spend and avoid common pitfalls.

TechCentral hosted a recent webinar – sponsored by Autumn Leaf and Obsidian Systems – to discuss managing cloud spend effectively.

The webinar, “Tips from the trenches: doing the simple things well to manage cloud spend”, aimed to answer critical questions about cloud expenditure and management. It offered insights into several fundamental practices to avoid unexpected spending surprises, focusing on direct escalation policies and response plans, ensuring closure and avoiding cost traps – ultimately helping businesses optimise their cloud investments for better financial and operational outcomes.

Key strategies for managing cloud spend

During the webinar, experts from Autumn Leaf delved into essential strategies that organisations must master to effectively manage and optimise their cloud expenditures:

Make FinOps a core part of your cloud management approach: A critical strategy discussed in the webinar was the importance of making FinOps a core part of your cloud management approach. FinOps, or financial operations, is a practice that brings financial accountability to the variable spend model of cloud computing. By integrating FinOps, organisations can gain greater visibility and control over their cloud expenditures. The webinar highlighted the need for cross-functional collaboration between finance, technology and business teams to ensure cloud costs are managed efficiently. This includes establishing clear cost allocation practices, regular financial reviews and leveraging automated tools to monitor and optimise cloud usage continuously. Making FinOps a central practice not only helps in avoiding unexpected costs but also aligns cloud spending with business objectives, ensuring every rand spent on cloud services contributes to overall business value.

Budgets should be realistic, aligned with business objectives and flexible enough to accommodate growth. Rather than setting arbitrary limits, use historical data and future projections to set meaningful budgets. Ensure that these budgets are integrated into your financial planning processes and monitored regularly. Allocate costs with transparency and accountability: A vital strategy for managing cloud spend effectively is to allocate costs with transparency and accountability. One recommended approach is to use AWS accounts to allocate costs, allowing expenses to be contained and tracked at a granular level. By combining these accounts with AWS Cost Categories, organisations can generate detailed reports that provide insights into spending patterns across different departments or projects. This method facilitates the use of chargebacks, ensuring that each team or business unit is accountable for their cloud expenses. For those requiring more customised billing reports, AWS Billing Conductor is an excellent option, offering tailored insights to meet specific financial management needs. Additionally, Cost Categories can be expanded using tags, enabling even finer granularity and precision in tracking and allocating costs.

Common pitfalls and how to avoid them

In the discussion, the panellists identified frequent mistakes companies make in cloud spending and provided actionable tips to help avoid these costly errors:

Paying for unused resources: One of the most common issues is paying for resources that are not fully utilised. This can include idle instances, over-provisioned services or orphaned resources. Implementing automated tools to identify and terminate unused resources can help mitigate this issue. Regular audits and rightsizing exercises are also crucial.

AWS’s complex pricing models can result in unexpected charges if not fully understood. Investing time in understanding the pricing models and leveraging tools like the AWS Pricing Calculator can help avoid surprises. Regular training and updates for your team on pricing changes are also beneficial. Ensuring long-term cost effectiveness: Long-term cost effectiveness requires routine practices and adherence to FinOps principles. Use cost allocation tags to track and manage spend by project, department or team. Implement automated cost monitoring tools to continuously track usage and identify savings opportunities. Regularly review and adjust your cloud strategy to align with evolving business needs.

Closing thoughts

By focusing on these foundational strategies and avoiding common pitfalls, organisations can effectively manage their cloud spend and achieve significant cost savings. The key is to stay proactive, regularly review and adjust your approach, and leverage available tools and best practices to maintain control over your cloud expenses.

TechCentral, Autumn Leaf and Obsidian Systems thank all those who attended the webinar discussion.