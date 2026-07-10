Battlefield tech could save lives on South Africa’s roads

Somewhere in South Africa today, a family will get a phone call no one wants to receive. Around 12 000 people die on our roads every year – on the N3, on rural district roads, in taxis, on the way to school. We have grown so used to these numbers that they barely make the news anymore unless the crash is especially large.

But here is something most South Africans don’t know: some of the most advanced life-saving vehicle technology in the world was invented right here, in South Africa, decades ago. We have simply never brought it home to our own roads.

As a researcher at the CSIR, I work on the engineering that keeps soldiers alive in the most dangerous conditions imaginable. It might sound like a strange place to start a conversation about your daily commute. But the two are more connected than you might think.

This is exactly the science that determines whether a person walks away from a collision or does not

In the 1970s and 1980s, South African engineers designed a military vehicle called the Casspir, built to protect soldiers from landmines. Its signature feature was a V-shaped hull that deflects the force of an explosion away and around the vehicle, instead of straight up into the people inside. More than 2 000 Casspirs were built, and the design proved so effective that it went on to shape the international standard for what today’s armies call MRAPs – mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles – used by defence forces around the world. South Africa didn’t just take part in that story. We started it.

Here is the point that matters for ordinary road users: the engineering knowledge built through the Casspir programme – how structures absorb and redirect energy, how occupants must be restrained, how a vehicle can be designed so that human beings survive extreme force – is directly relevant to what happens to a human body in a serious road crash.

It works

This is exactly the science that determines whether a person walks away from a collision or does not. We built this expertise. We proved it works. And it has never been deliberately carried across into the design standards, the taxis, the buses or the safety regulations that shape the vehicles most South Africans actually use.

A sceptical engineer is right to ask what that transfer looks like in practice. The V-shaped hull itself is an underbody-blast solution – it redirects a pressure wave rising vertically from below – and that is a fundamentally different load case from the lateral or frontal impact managed by crumple zones, airbags and side-intrusion beams in a road crash. The legitimate transfer from the Casspir lineage is not the hull geometry. It is the family of subsystems engineered, tested and proven alongside it. Three of those translate directly into minibus taxis and scholar transport:

Energy-absorbing seating. Because a blast impulse travels upward through the floor into the seat, Casspir-derivative vehicles required seats mounted on energy-absorbing pylons – “stroking seats” – that limit the peak deceleration force transmitted to the occupant’s spine. That same principle, a seat that yields progressively rather than transmitting force rigidly into the passenger, is precisely what is missing from South African scholar transport, where children sit on rigid, poorly anchored benches with no restraint. Translating CSIR-derived stroking-seat specifications into a national standard for scholar transport would not require armour; it would require a design rule and an annual compliance check.

Because a blast impulse travels upward through the floor into the seat, Casspir-derivative vehicles required seats mounted on energy-absorbing pylons – “stroking seats” – that limit the peak deceleration force transmitted to the occupant’s spine. That same principle, a seat that yields progressively rather than transmitting force rigidly into the passenger, is precisely what is missing from South African scholar transport, where children sit on rigid, poorly anchored benches with no restraint. Translating CSIR-derived stroking-seat specifications into a national standard for scholar transport would not require armour; it would require a design rule and an annual compliance check. Restraint geometry. The biomechanical analysis underpinning four-point harness anchor placement in MRAPs – ensuring load runs through the pelvis and shoulder girdle, not the abdomen – is identical to the analysis needed to mandate correct seatbelt anchorage geometry in minibus taxis, where rear passengers routinely travel without any restraint at all.

The biomechanical analysis underpinning four-point harness anchor placement in MRAPs – ensuring load runs through the pelvis and shoulder girdle, not the abdomen – is identical to the analysis needed to mandate correct seatbelt anchorage geometry in minibus taxis, where rear passengers routinely travel without any restraint at all. Rollover integrity. The CSIR’s work on roof-crush resistance and occupant survival-space requirements for high-rollover-risk military vehicles maps directly onto a structural design standard for minibus taxi B-pillars and roof rails. Rollovers remain one of the highest-fatality crash modes on South African roads.

This isn’t only about crash survival. It is about the bigger picture of a transport system many of us experience as unreliable and unsafe – potholed roads, ageing infrastructure, overloaded scholar transport, a rising cost of moving people and goods around the country. Transport also accounts for roughly one-tenth of South Africa’s greenhouse gas emissions, so decisions about how we build and power our vehicles matter for the climate, too, not just for road safety.

I raised this argument in my opening address at the 44th Southern African Transport Conference, held from 6-9 July at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria – the country’s largest annual gathering of transport engineers, researchers and government policymakers. This year’s conference fell on a meaningful anniversary: 30 years of transport policy in our democracy. Three decades is long enough to take an honest look at what worked, and what we missed. One of the clearest things we missed is this: we let a genuinely world-class, homegrown safety innovation sit inside our defence sector instead of asking how it could save lives on our highways.

To be precise about what this transfer does and does not mean: the proposal is not to weld armour plate into taxis. The added mass alone would price any such vehicle out of a market where operators compete on cents per kilometre. It is to carry across the engineering discipline itself – the occupant protection specifications, the stroking-seat load curves, the restraint-anchor geometry rules and the rollover structural standards that decades of military vehicle programmes forced into existence. These disciplines can be mandated in regulation at a cost of hundreds of rand per seat, not hundreds of thousands of rand per vehicle.

Fixing this is therefore not about inventing something new. It is about political and institutional will: getting the CSIR, Armscor, Denel, the department of transport and vehicle manufacturers into the same room, with a shared mandate to move proven safety knowledge from the battlefield into civilian design standards. I have proposed a practical framework for exactly this, built around five priorities – sovereignty, safety, security, sustainability and resilience – with concrete actions over the next three years and the decade beyond.

South Africans deserve a transport system that doesn’t quietly accept 12 000 deaths a year as the cost of getting to work. We are not short of expertise. We are short of the bridge connecting what we already know how to build to the roads South Africans travel on every day. That bridge is buildable. The only question is whether we choose to build it.