Board shake-up as French take control of MultiChoice

The French are moving quickly to stamp their authority on MultiChoice Group, announcing on Monday that CEO Calvo Mawela is longer CEO of the South African broadcaster.

This follows news on Monday morning that Groupe Canal+’s acquisition of the South African pay-television giant has become unconditional. Mawela will be replaced in the role by Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot.

The London-listed French media giant on Monday assumed effective control of MultiChoice Group after its mandatory R125/share offer for the JSE-listed pay-TV operator went unconditional, marking the largest transaction in the history of Canal+.

The move cements the creation of a global broadcasting powerhouse with more than 40 million subscribers across 70 countries and a combined workforce of 17 000 people.

It also draws to a close a complex reorganisation of MultiChoice’s South African operations, designed to comply with strict foreign-ownership limits under the Electronic Communications Act.

The transaction, Canal+’s largest ever, sets up a business spanning Europe, Africa and Asia, with ambitions to ramp up investment in local and international content. Canal+ has committed to public-interest undertakings in South Africa, including support for black-controlled and small firms in the audiovisual sector and ongoing funding for local sports and general entertainment programming.

Integration

Integration between the two companies begins immediately, with a full strategic update promised in the first quarter of 2026. For now, MultiChoice customers will see no changes to billing or subscriptions.

The MultiChoice board has been reconstituted to reflect Canal+’s new influence while retaining a majority of independent directors:

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada will chair the board;

Mawela will chair the board of MultiChoice Group parent Canal+ Africa;

The lead independent director is Elias Masilela, who previously served as chairman; and

The new chief financial officer is Nicolas Dandoy. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

