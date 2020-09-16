Bob Skinstad on life after pro-rugby, and investing in tech - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, Duncan McLeod interviews former Springbok rugby captain Bob Skinstad.

Skinstad, who now lives in London, talks about the career he’s been building since retiring from professional rugby and his partnership with Knife Capital and his work at Draper-Gain Investments, which have seen him dive head-first into the world of technology investment.

He then shares his views on the challenges involved for pro rugby players in building a career after dedicating the first part of their working lives to the sport.

Based in the UK, and talking to investors there, Skinstad has a unique view of how South Africa is seen on the global stage. He talks about the challenges and opportunities facing the country, and why he believes South African entrepreneurs are still among the best in the world.

Lastly, he enthuses about a new app, being built by the founder of Evernote, called Mmhmm, and why he thinks it could be the next big thing.

