Bookmarks | And now for Microsoft Linux? 

These are the articles, videos, podcasts and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Would you adopt Microsoft’s Azure Linux as your Linux distribution (if you could)? Mary Jo Foley, a US tech journalist with decades of experience covering Microsoft, speculates in this article that the US software giant could soon release its own version of Linux to compete directly with the likes of Ubuntu, Suse and Red Hat. The article explores whether users would adopt Microsoft’s Azure Linux distribution if it were made available to them. It’s intriguing speculation and suggests Microsoft is increasingly leaning towards Linux-based systems for cloud-native, containerised environments, indicating a potential hybrid future for Windows. It could reshape the enterprise IT landscape. Read more on Directions on Microsoft . DM

Former Samsung execs arrested for allegedly using stolen memory tech to build chip factory in China: The authorities reported that one of the arrested suspects, a 66-year-old Mr Choi, set up a joint venture building chips in China alongside some local officials and served as its CEO. More on Tom’s Hardware . TS

Ford seeks patent for tech that listens to driver conversations to serve ads: This is technology that would allow Ford to tailor in-car advertising by listening to conversations among vehicle occupants, as well as by analysing a car’s historical location and other data, according to a patent application published late last month. Imagine doing a road trip when suddenly you start seeing ads on your infotainment system. What is Ford thinking (if it’s thinking at all)? Read more on The Record . TS

Oracle is designing a data centre that would be powered by three small nuclear reactors: Oracle is designing a data centre that will require more than 1GW of electricity, the company’s chairman said. It will be powered by three small nuclear reactors, he added. More on CNBC . TS

Sony unveils the PlayStation 5 Pro: Sony has announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, a more powerful version of the PS5 featuring an upgraded GPU with 67% more compute units, advanced ray tracing and AI-driven image upscaling. These enhancements deliver smoother gameplay at 60 frames per second and higher visual fidelity. It supports VRR, 8K and Wi-Fi 7, and is priced at $700. It’s launching in November. Read the press release on the Sony PlayStation blog . DM

America’s 3D-printed gun problem is getting worse and spreading to the world: In the US, small 3D-printed devices called machine gun conversion devices (MCDs) can turn semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic ones, increasing gun crimes. Internationally, entire firearms, like the FGC-9, are 3D-printed, and these weapons are spreading to conflict zones. Despite legal efforts, their ease of production presents a growing challenge. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

Oracle’s missteps in cloud computing are paying dividends in AI: Oracle’s late entry into cloud computing has unexpectedly positioned it as a key player in AI. Its neutral stance and newer data centres make it attractive for companies such as OpenAI and Nvidia. The shares are up 34% in 2024, but analysts question if its AI-driven growth is sustainable as competitors expand their own infrastructure. Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). DM

Amazon to invest $10.5-billion in UK for cloud, AI infrastructure: The race for dominance in cloud computing is seemingly never ending. Amazon has now committed a massive $10.5-billion through to 2028 to keep up with demand for AI workloads and other cloud services in the UK. Read more in The Wall Street Journal . NN

Zimbabwe rolls out hefty fines for poor telecommunications services: Finally, a regulator that understands the pain of a poor internet connection! Zimbabwean authorites will now fine internet service providers for poor service, including instances of shoddy infrastructure like cellphone towers that are not up to standard. Read more on VOA News . NN