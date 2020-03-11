Rob Shuter to step down as MTN Group CEO - TechCentral

MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter will step down from his role at the end of his fixed four-year contract in March 2021, he announced in a conference call on Wednesday morning.

Shuter didn’t immediately say why he would not seek to stay on beyond that date.

In a statement alongside MTN’s annual results, published before markets open in Johannesburg, the group said: “Under his leadership significant progress has been made, including establishing and effectively communicating a clear vision and strategy, driving the resolution of a number of complex matters and delivering significant improvements in transformation, operational performance and staff morale.

“The MTN board thanks Rob for the contribution he has made, and continues to make, to MTN. The board, led by the chairman, will manage the succession process and expects to conclude this during the year, thus enabling a seamless handover.”

Group chief technology and IT officer Charles Molapisi has been appointed to the group executive committee, reporting to the group president and CEO and the fixed contract of the group chief operations officer, Jens Schulte-Bockum, has been extended until 31 March 2022. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media