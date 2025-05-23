Turbocharge your business operations with a fibre internet line

Does the internet at your company’s premises tend to lag or go down more often than not, forcing your employees to spend time doing nothing, or else are flocking to the coffee facilities (and then taking ages to get back to work)?

Perhaps your document saving and archiving is an on-premises administrative hassle, or else your on-prem PBX system is the weakest link when the power goes out.

If any of these scenarios sound familiar, then it could be that your organisation’s productivity would benefit massively from a fibre internet boost. Business operations today need fast, reliable internet for everything from their business communication to customer service, and Vox Fibre to the Business is guaranteed to offer you the fastest speeds possible for your internet connectivity.

Extensive benefits of fibre-based internet

Vox offers scalable options with tailored value-adds to suit your business needs. Our fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) offerings include business fibre, for broadband solutions at excellent prices; premium business fibre, where you share the line with just one other company; and dedicated fibre if your business requires your own dedicated internet line.

One immediate – and incredibly effective – result of FTTB’s superior speed is that a fibre-optic connection supports the enablement of internet protocol-based products. These services include data, voice-over-IP communications, video and cloud services, which are seamlessly enabled over an established, high-speed fibre network, and bring their own efficiencies and advantages to your company.

The benefits of a fibre-optic internet service for your business include the following:

Faster uploads and downloads: Fibre connections use fibre-optic cables to transmit data at incredibly fast speeds, by using light pulses instead of the traditional copper wire and electricity offering that is ADSL. Fibre-optic connections are also corrosion-resistant compared to copper cables, and have a higher resistance to interference. The result is that fibre-optic cables have much higher speeds than ADSL lines, meaning faster uploads and downloads for file sharing and other data-intensive tasks.

Fibre connections use fibre-optic cables to transmit data at incredibly fast speeds, by using light pulses instead of the traditional copper wire and electricity offering that is ADSL. Fibre-optic connections are also corrosion-resistant compared to copper cables, and have a higher resistance to interference. The result is that fibre-optic cables have much higher speeds than ADSL lines, meaning faster uploads and downloads for file sharing and other data-intensive tasks. Reduction in downtime: Breaks in your company’s internet service have a negative impact on all operations, including the critical elements of internal and external communication. In comparison to copper-based ADSL lines, fibre-optic cables are weatherproof and have no intrinsic value for cable thieves.

Breaks in your company’s internet service have a negative impact on all operations, including the critical elements of internal and external communication. In comparison to copper-based ADSL lines, fibre-optic cables are weatherproof and have no intrinsic value for cable thieves. Improved productivity: With limited downtime and faster internet speeds, your employees can download faster, collaborate better and increase their overall productivity. Reduced lag and latency also improve online video conferencing. Your employees can save on time out of the office by having more online meetings with quality video or VoIP calls, instead of having to meet face-to-face or over a PBX conference phone.

With limited downtime and faster internet speeds, your employees can download faster, collaborate better and increase their overall productivity. Reduced lag and latency also improve online video conferencing. Your employees can save on time out of the office by having more online meetings with quality video or VoIP calls, instead of having to meet face-to-face or over a PBX conference phone. Remote and flexible work: In the same vein, fibre-optic internet allows your employees to stay connected online, no matter where they’re working, including using the functionality of video and VoIP calls to work from anywhere.

In the same vein, fibre-optic internet allows your employees to stay connected online, no matter where they’re working, including using the functionality of video and VoIP calls to work from anywhere. Cloud services and data backup: Fibre-optic internet connectivity means better access to cloud-based services for storage and backup, as well as other collaboration tools. You can quickly and efficiently access any stored data for seamless business operations.

Fibre-optic internet connectivity means better access to cloud-based services for storage and backup, as well as other collaboration tools. You can quickly and efficiently access any stored data for seamless business operations. Increased security: Fibre-optic cables are extremely secure, giving you peace of mind that your sensitive data is better protected.

Fibre-optic cables are extremely secure, giving you peace of mind that your sensitive data is better protected. Cost savings: By eliminating speed issues, increasing the reliability of your internet, and improving business productivity, you’ll save costs over time. In addition, cloud-based storage options, as well as the implementation of VoIP telecommunications, will save even more in the longer term.

By eliminating speed issues, increasing the reliability of your internet, and improving business productivity, you’ll save costs over time. In addition, cloud-based storage options, as well as the implementation of VoIP telecommunications, will save even more in the longer term. Scalability: With FTTB, you can easily increase your Internet capabilities as the business expands.

Employer of the Year?

Why not investigate getting a fibre connection for your organisation? This way, you can make sure your business is always online with a reliable connection, and with speeds up to 10 times faster than a standard ADSL line (talk about turbocharging!), your employees can easily upload and download files and stay connected with each other, and your customers, at all times.

In addition, VoIP calls can cut your phone costs significantly, both locally and internationally. It all works together to help make the way you do business even better – and efficiently run organisations tend to have more productive employees. In turn, employees who are enabled with higher business functionality also tend to be happier and more positive at work – nobody likes having to do their job with less effective products and solutions.

And with a bit more ready cash at your disposal, you could even earn some more “Employer of the Year” brownie points with an improved brand of coffee in the kitchen facilities, when it’s finally time for those well-deserved breaks.

For more info, visit Vox | Top-class internet and voice solutions for home and office.

Read more articles by Vox on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: