Chery to take over Nissan’s historic Rosslyn plant

In a landmark shift for South Africa’s motor manufacturing industry, Nissan and Chery have agreed on the acquisition of Nissan’s manufacturing assets in Rosslyn, Pretoria, signalling the end of nearly six decades of Nissan vehicle assembly at the site and opening the door for Chinese manufacture on South African soil.

Under the deal, which is still subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, Chery SA will acquire the land, buildings and associated facilities, including the adjacent stamping plant, in mid-2026.

The Rosslyn plant, opened in the mid-1960s, has been a cornerstone of Nissan South Africa’s operations for generations, producing models from the iconic Nissan 1400 bakkie to the current Navara models that serve both domestic and export markets.

Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila framed the agreement as a pragmatic solution to prolonged underutilisation at the Rosslyn facility, which had been under threat of closure amid global restructuring and cost pressures. Previous reports had flagged the South African plant among those facing possible shutdown as Nissan sought to streamline operations worldwide.

Chery’s entry has been foreshadowed in the local industry: earlier this year, the Chinese brand expressed interest in establishing manufacturing capacity in South Africa, including potentially partnering with an existing OEM to repurpose an established production site.

Under the agreement, the majority of Nissan’s Rosslyn workforce will be offered employment by Chery SA on substantially similar terms, providing continuity for jobs and the supply chain at a time when localised production is under pressure globally.

Despite divesting the plant, Nissan said it will continue offering vehicles and services in South Africa, with a slate of new models – including the Tekton and Patrol – planned for 2026.

Milestone

The Rosslyn transition marks a significant milestone for Chery, which has climbed into the country’s best-selling vehicle brand rankings. Chery’s plan to move into local production aligns with broader industry shifts as Chinese OEMs seek deeper footprints in emerging markets.

Chery has quickly become one of South Africa’s most visible Chinese automotive brands, thanks largely to its Tiggo SUV range. The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has been a standout, regularly ranking among the country’s best-selling passenger vehicles and leading Chinese model sales in 2025, buoyed by its competitive pricing and strong feature set.

Other Tiggo variants — including the larger Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 SUVs — have also gained traction locally, expanding the brand’s footprint across compact and midsized segments. Chery’s growing hybrid offerings, such as the Tiggo Cross HEV and CSH-branded plug-in hybrids, further broaden its appeal as South African buyers seek value-packed and efficient alternatives to traditional brands. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

