Chief sub-editor wanted – help shape South African tech media

Are you an experienced and meticulous sub-editor with a passion for business and technology? Do you thrive in a fast-paced news environment, ensuring every story is polished, accurate and engaging? TechCentral, the leading voice in the business technology media space in South Africa, is looking for a chief sub-editor to join our dynamic team.

This is an exciting opportunity to be at the heart of covering the revolution technology is bringing to the world. We’re looking for a self-starter and team player who can help us maintain our high editorial standards and deliver compelling content to our readers.

What you’ll do:

Work closely with our editor to edit and refine copy, ensuring clarity, accuracy and adherence to our house style.

Copy-taste and edit wire stories to integrate them into our coverage.

Collaborate closely with our journalists to help them craft stories and write headlines that will be noticed.

Occasionally contribute original copy, especially during busier news days.

What you’ll bring:

At least 10 years of experience working as a sub-editor, preferably within a news or media environment.

An interest in and basic understanding of computing and technology, coupled with a desire to learn, is crucial.

An excellent command of English grammar, spelling and punctuation is non-negotiable.

The ability to work efficiently and accurately under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

A tertiary qualification in a relevant field is preferred (but not essential, provided you have solid experience working in a newsroom or editorial environment).

A working knowledge of WordPress and photo editing tools like Photoshop is a distinct advantage, as is a desire to learn and understand the role of new technologies in the future of news media.

Why join TechCentral?

You’ll be part of an exciting environment covering the cutting edge of technological and business innovation. We offer a collaborative culture where your expertise will be highly valued in shaping our content and impact.

Ready to apply?

If you’re a seasoned sub-editor ready for a new challenge in the exciting and constantly changing world of tech media, we want to hear from you.

Please e-mail your CV and a cover letter (of no more than 500 words) to [email protected], explaining why you believe you are the right candidate for the role. This should reach us by no later than 12pm on 20 June 2025. Please also include the words “Application: chief sub-editor role at TechCentral” in the subject line of your e-mail.

Please note: This is an on-site role, based in northern Johannesburg. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by the end of July 2025, please assume your application was not successful on this occasion – we may keep your CV on file for future opportunities. All applications will be treated in strict confidence.