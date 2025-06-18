Sage brings together HR leaders to explore the future of payroll and people management

At a time when talent retention, automation and compliance pressures are reshaping the workplace, Sage brought a group of HR and payroll professionals together in Cape Town for a focused, future-facing discussion on the power of data in people management.

Hosted in partnership with TechCentral at Century City, the event brought together leaders and specialists from sectors such as finance, healthcare and retail to dive in and explore the theme of “Driving engagement, retention and growth with HR and payroll data”.

The conversation was far from theoretical. Grounded in real-world complexity, the morning offered insight into how local businesses are navigating data silos, system fragmentation and workforce transformation, all challenges that have intensified in the wake of the pandemic.

At the centre of the event was Washington Mashanda, Sage’s director of sales for HR and payroll in Africa and the Middle East. In a keynote that was both strategic in outlook and chock-full of practical advice, Mashanda charted his company’s progress from old-school payroll technology to the AI-powered, cloud-based technologies businesses are now turning to stay agile.

“Sage has been on our journey for decades,” he said. “But the platform you’re seeing today is designed for a different world, one where flexibility, compliance and data-driven decision making aren’t nice-to-haves but business imperatives.”

That evolution is encapsulated within Sage 300 People, the architecture platform, which was showcased throughout the day. From dashboards and mobile self-service portals in real time to AI-driven payroll verifications that pinpoint errors or discrepancias before they make it onto the pay slip, the platform now caters to the needs of hybrid teams, cross-border pay structures and advanced audit conditions.

Engagement

Interoperability of the system with legacy software and third-party platforms was high on the agenda. Sage experts demonstrated how the platform is addressing age-old problems such as manual entry, version control and audit change tracking. Delegates also discussed how sophisticated validation routines and smarter integration flows are reducing repetitive admin tasks, allowing HR departments to focus on engagement, not error correction.

Much of the morning’s energy came from open-floor discussions and use-case scenarios. Attendees shared issues around data migration, regional compliance gaps and managing payroll across multiple entities. Sage’s panel responded with timelines for in-progress feature roll-outs and shared tested workarounds that many found immediately applicable.

The live demo, led by implementation specialists Ernst and Anesta, gave attendees a closer look at Sage’s latest functionality:

A sleek, intuitive interface for both admins and employees

An employee self-service portal built for flexibility and access

Automated payroll processing that shortens cycle times

And a suite of real-time reporting tools designed to drive faster decisions

Rather than simply show features, the demo invited attendees to test “what-if” business scenarios, demonstrating how the platform responds to sudden staffing changes, regulatory updates or multiple job costing setups in real time.

Technology on its own doesn’t solve HR’s biggest challenges. But well-designed tools make it possible. That was the golden thread running through every session.

From navigating remote onboarding to implementing flexible leave policies and preparing for annual audits, attendees left with a far clearer view of how cloud-native HR systems can ease operational strain while supporting long-term growth and success.

Key takeaways:

Streamline compliance and processes: New automation features reduce manual effort and audit risk.

New automation features reduce manual effort and audit risk. Boost engagement and retention: Use analytics and insights to create people-first experiences.

Use analytics and insights to create people-first experiences. Make faster decisions: Real-time dashboards put critical data in the hands of business leaders.

Real-time dashboards put critical data in the hands of business leaders. Free up internal resources: Especially during peak periods such as audits or board reporting.

As HR functions become more strategic and digitally enabled, the Sage platform is positioning itself as a core enabler of talent and organisational resilience.

More sessions are in the pipeline. Until then, Sage thanks all those who attended and contributed to a high-impact, high-insight morning in Cape Town.

