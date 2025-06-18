Who let the dogs order? Sixty60 now delivers for Fido

Shoprite Group’s Sixty60 platform has added pet food and other pet products to its catalogue through an alliance with Petshop Science.

Petshop Science, a chain of pet stores owned by the JSE-listed retail giant, will now offer same-day delivery – in scheduled 60-minute timeslots – of even the heaviest bags of dog food.

“Customers will have access to 3 500 products across 80-plus brands on the Sixty60 platform for same-day delivery, fulfilled directly from the closest Petshop Science stores,” Shoprite said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Petshop Science was launched in 2021, tapping into South Africa’s multibillion-rand pet market and has quickly become the fastest-growing player in the industry, with 143 stores across eight provinces. For the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2024, Petshop Science increased sales by 56.9%, with Sixty60 now adding to this growth ambition.”

The pet retailer’s new on-demand delivery service – available for orders placed exclusively through the Sixty60 mobile app – is available in parts of Cape Town, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, with national roll-out expected by the end of July 2025, Shoprite said.

Delivery costs range from R35-R50, depending on order size. Subscribers to the Xtra Savings Plus membership service get free delivery for orders over R350. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

