Chip shortage will get worse, Samsung warns

Samsung Electronics forecast a worsening chip shortage this year driven by the AI boom, with strong memory demand benefitting its mainstay chip business but creating headwinds for its other units like smartphones and displays.

Samsung on Thursday said its operating profit more than tripled to a record high in the fourth quarter, underscoring the strong pricing power of the world’s top memory chip maker, as the race to build artificial intelligence strains chip supply and boosts prices.

However, it warned that surging memory chip prices are raising costs in its smartphone and display businesses, which count Apple and Samsung as customers, sending its shares down 1.2% after a sharp rally this year.

A significant shortage of memory products across the board is expected to continue for the time being

“A significant shortage of memory products across the board is expected to continue for the time being,” Kim Jaejune, a Samsung memory chip business executive, told analysts on its post-earnings call.

Kim expected any expansion of supply to be limited in 2026 and 2027 while AI-related demand remains strong.

Samsung posted ₩20-trillion won (US$14-billion) in operating profit for the October to December period, in line with its estimate and up from ₩6.49-trillion a year earlier. The South Korean company’s revenue rose 24% to ₩93.3-trillion in the quarter from a year earlier.

Operating profit at Samsung’s chip business, its main cash cow, surged 470% to a record high ₩16.4-trillion won in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, making up over 80% of its total profit. In contrast, its mobile profit declined by 10% to ₩1.9-trillion, squeezed by surging chip prices.

‘Challenging year’

“Memory price increases are expected to accelerate this quarter and are likely to give surprise earnings, while the memory cost burden will intensify on its mobile business,” said Sohn In-joon, an analyst at Heungkuk Securities. He expects Samsung’s profit to surge five-fold to around ₩35-trillion in the current quarter from a year earlier.

The company’s mobile and display businesses warned of a “challenging year” as they face cost pressures from memory price hikes.

The mobiles division plans to work with its major partners to ensure stable supply of products and would “drive resource efficiencies to minimise the risk of profit erosion,” Cho Seung, a Samsung mobile executive, said during the call.

Samsung co-CEO TM Roh described the acute chip shortage as “unprecedented” in an interview with Reuters, adding that he did not rule out raising prices. “How the division defends margins as the year progresses will be a key issue,” said Ko Yeongmin, an analyst at Daol Investment & Securities.

The display business also expects smartphone demand to weaken in the current quarter due to surging chip prices and anticipates customers will push for price cuts.

Samsung’s display business profit more than doubled to ₩2-trillion in the fourth quarter on robust sales of its major customer Apple’s iPhone 17 series.

Samsung said it is already producing its next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, or HBM4, and plans to ship them in February at the request of a “major customer”, apparently referring to Nvidia. It also said customers are in the process of completing qualification testing.

It expected overall HBM revenue to more than triple this year, as it has secured orders for all of its HBM capacity for this year.

Large-scale production of its next-generation HBM was under way to meet customer requests

Samsung has been trying to catch up with its cross-town rival SK Hynix, a primary supplier for the advanced memory chips crucial for Nvidia’s AI accelerators, after facing supply delays last year.

SK Hynix played down rising competition, saying it aims to maintain its dominant market share in HBM4. Large-scale production of its next-generation HBM was under way to meet customer requests, it said, after booking fourth-quarter profit that more than doubled to a record.

The race to build AI infrastructure prompted chip makers to divert manufacturing capacity towards high-bandwidth memory for AI servers, squeezing the supply of conventional memory chips.

That has allowed chip makers to raise prices aggressively “because there is ample robust demand, and they can’t possibly fill it all”, said Tobey Gonnerman, president of semiconductor distributor Fusion Worldwide. “They’re in the enviable position of being able to dictate price, terms, etc more than ever.” — Hyunjoo Jin, Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee, (c) 2026 Reuters

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.