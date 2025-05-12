Give your company more flex with the Voys Cloud PBX

Running a business today means wearing a dozen hats – and your phone system should never be the one that gives you a headache. Whether you’re working from a buzzing office, a quiet corner of home or between meetings on the go, staying connected shouldn’t depend on a landline or outdated hardware.

That’s why more South African businesses are switching to the Voys Cloud PBX – a flexible phone system that lives in the cloud, moves with your team and makes everyday work simpler.

Take your office with you

Traditional PBX systems belong to a different era, one where employees were expected to sit at the same desk, in the same office, from nine to five. That’s not how work happens anymore. Teams are mobile, meetings happen on the fly, and staff work from coffee shops, co-working spaces and, often, from home.

The Voys Cloud PBX is built for this modern reality. It gives you a complete business phone system that works wherever you do. Your team can make and receive calls on their laptops or mobile phones using the Voys app – no Sim card swap needed, no additional device required. You simply log in and get to work.

Simple setup, no hardware required

One of the biggest frustrations with traditional phone systems is the hardware: routers, phones, wiring and the maintenance that comes with it. The Voys Cloud PBX doesn’t need any of that. All you need is an internet connection and a device – that’s it.

You can manage your entire phone system through a clean, intuitive online dashboard. Want to add a new employee or set up a branch office in a different city? It takes just a few clicks. No technician. No downtime. No installation delays.

For a full look at what you can do, browse our Cloud PBX features – from call routing and voicemail-to-e-mail to smart call flows and custom greetings.

Professional tools, start-up energy

The Voys Cloud PBX gives you the polish of a large enterprise – even if you’re a small team just getting started. It lets you handle calls professionally, route them intelligently and keep a consistent customer experience across every device and every member of your team.

You can set up welcome messages, direct calls to the right department or even forward them to mobile when someone’s out of the office. And when things get busy, call queues and analytics help you stay on top of performance without missing a beat.

It’s flexible, but never messy. Powerful, but never complicated.

No contracts, no catch

At Voys, we believe in giving businesses the tools to grow – not locking them into long-term contracts they don’t need. That’s why we offer month-to-month flexibility, no hidden fees and transparent pricing. You’re in control from day one.

There’s no setup fee, no licence required, and you can cancel or scale up at any time. For businesses that want to start small and grow fast, this kind of freedom matters.

You can even test the waters by setting up a single number and expanding from there. We grow with you – not the other way around.

It works – even when the power doesn’t

In South Africa, we all know the impact of load shedding. But your business calls don’t have to go dark when the lights do. Because the Voys Cloud PBX isn’t tied to physical infrastructure or landlines, it keeps working – even during power outages.

Provided your mobile device or laptop has data or a power source, you’re reachable. That’s critical for customer service, sales and keeping operations running smoothly when Eskom throws a curveball.

And if you’re using a generator or backup Wi-Fi, the system keeps functioning seamlessly without any special configuration.

Backed by real people, based in South Africa

Although the tech behind Voys is Dutch by design, our support team is proudly based right here in South Africa. That means you’re not waiting hours or days for answers. You get fast, friendly help from people who understand your business environment.

Whether you need help with setup, have a billing query or want to optimise your call flow, we’re just a call or message away. We don’t do call centres. We do real humans, ready to help.

Futureproof your communication

Business doesn’t slow down – and your communication tools shouldn’t either. The Voys Cloud PBX is designed to evolve with your needs, whether you’re scaling up, expanding into new markets or simply trying to offer a better customer experience.

With more than 20 smart features, real-time control and integration-ready options, it’s a system that works for your business today – and tomorrow.

To get started, check out the Voys full VoIP solutions or book a demo with one of Voys’ local consultants. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to switch – and how quickly it pays off.

Tech shapes your business. So, choose wisely. Choose flexibility. Choose Voys.

About Voys

Voys is a pioneer in cloud-based VoIP technology, helping businesses break free from traditional telephony constraints. With a robust and secure communication platform, Voys delivers crystal-clear calls, seamless CRM integrations and reliable service – even during power outages. Designed for the digital age, Voys is the smart choice for businesses looking to futureproof their communication. Visit voys.co.za to learn more or connect on Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

