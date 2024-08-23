Close Menu

    DRC gets its biggest data centre yet

    Raxio Group said it has opened the biggest data centre in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
    By

    DRC gets its biggest data centre yetRaxio Group, backed by global investor Meridiam Infrastructure Partners and US private equity firm Roha Group, said it’s opened the biggest data centre in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

    The $30-million (R540-million) investment in the capital Kinshasa is part of a $290-million drive to build data centres across Africa. The centre has capacity of 1.5MW, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

    Africa is home to a young and tech-savvy population that needs more access to the internet as they turn to smartphones for services ranging from banking to entertainment.

    The region accounts for just 1% of global data centre capacity, creating a large opportunity for investors interested in tapping into the region’s growth potential, despite operational risks such as unreliable power supply.  — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

    Read next: Africa Data Centres expands Cape Town facility



    Share.

    Related Posts