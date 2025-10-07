Crypto hits checkout counters in South Africa

South Africans can now spend cryptocurrency directly at more than 650 000 Scan to Pay-enabled stores nationwide thanks to a new partnership between Scan to Pay and MoneyBadger.

The integration allows users of major exchanges — including Binance, Luno, Blink and VALR — to pay merchants using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets without first converting them into rand. Payments are made instantly via QR code at checkout, while merchants still receive settlement in local currency.

The feature works through the MoneyBadger platform, which links directly to users’ exchange or bitcoin lightning accounts. That means crypto holders can pay for groceries, fuel, meals and online purchases the same way they would with a card, but without extra conversion steps or withdrawal delays.

“This collaboration represents a significant step towards financial inclusion,” said Theo Koma, product owner at Scan to Pay, in a statement. “By removing the conversion step, we’re making it possible for people to use their cryptocurrency holdings directly.”

For merchants, no additional setup is required — crypto payments are processed through existing Scan to Pay infrastructure and settled in rands via current banking channels.

MoneyBadger CEO Carel van Wyk said the partnership reflects a growing shift among South Africans “from holding bitcoin as an investment to using it for everyday expenses”.

The move positions Scan to Pay as one of South Africa’s largest crypto payment networks.

‘Everyday spending’

According to Luno, one of the crypto exchange partners, the move allows its customers to pay with cryptocurrency at nearly 700 000 retail points nationwide. It links Luno Pay’s 30 000-strong merchant base with Scan to Pay’s roughly 650 000 outlets, opening crypto payments to major retailers including Checkers, Shoprite, Makro and Vodacom stores.

The integration with MoneyBadger means merchants don’t need to change their systems. Shoppers scan a QR code at checkout with the Luno app, choose a cryptocurrency and confirm payment, the company said.

“South Africans are increasingly moving from holding bitcoin as an investment to using it for everyday spending,” said MoneyBadger CEO Carel van Wyk in a statement. “This move expands the number of places where South Africans can pay with bitcoin significantly.”

