Cryptocurrencies hit record $2-trillion market cap - TechCentral

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation hit an all-time peak of US$2-trillion (R29-trillion) on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.

Bitcoin was last up 1.4% at $59 025, with a market cap of $1.1-trillion.

The total market value of cryptocurrencies surpassed US$1-trillion for the first time on 7 January amid a frenzied and volatile rally in bitcoin to yet another record, Bloomberg reported at the time. — Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, (c) 2021 Reuters